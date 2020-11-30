Bayside teacher dies in car crash

A Benjamin Cardozo High School teacher was killed Friday evening after a firefighter drove on the wrong side of a Suffolk highway.
The Daily News reported that off-duty FDNY firefighter Joseph Norris was traveling south in the northbound lane of the Sunken Meadow Parkway on Nov. 20 when, at approximately 7:30 p.m. near Smithtown, LI, he collided head-on with Anthony Mariano.
Mariano, a 44-year-old social studies teacher at the Bayside high school, died at the scene. First responders transported Norris to Southside Hospital in Bay Shore, where he remains in critical condition. The Daily News reported that he may lose both his legs.
No charges have been filed, though the crash is still under investigation.
Mariano is survived by a long list of family members, including fiancée Christie Azzolini and their three “fur babies” Jemma, Blackie and Mr. Man; his parents, Vincent and Claudia; sister Kristin, brothers Vincent, Christopher, Matthew and their spouses, Elizabeth, Loretta and Kim; and nieces and nephews Cole, Camryn, Raffaele, Theresa, Juliana and Seraphina.
Mariano is remembered as an avid New York Yankees and Islander fan.
Wake services will be held on Tuesday at the Claude R. Boyd-Spencer Funeral Home, located at 448 West Main St. in Babylon from 2 to 4:30 p.m. and 7 to 9:30 p.m.
A funeral mass the following day at 10:30 a.m. at the Church of Saint Joseph, 39 No. Carll Avenue.
Mariano’s family asks that fond memories and expressions of sympathy be shared at Boyd-Spencer.com, and that donations be made to John Theissen Children’s Foundation in his name.
