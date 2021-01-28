A Bayside man, who proudly posted anti-Semitic rhetoric on social media, pleaded guilty to possessing three illegal guns last Friday.
Joseph Miner was arrested in May for buying a handgun, shotgun and an AR-15-style assault rifle “ghost” gun with a silencer attachment and high-capacity magazine, all with obliterated serial numbers, from an undercover officer at a Queens hotel. Miner, along with friend Daniel Jou, also bought 200 rounds of ammunition to share, but was arrested upon completing the transaction and leaving the hotel room.
Miner, a former track star at Benjamin Cardozo High School and Queens College, appeared in federal court Jan. 22 via video conference, where he pleaded guilty to possessing weapons with serial numbers removed, making them untraceable.
“With today’s guilty plea, Miner has been held accountable and faces a prison sentence for possessing an illegal firearm with obliterated serial numbers that he purchased from an undercover agent,” Seth DuCharme, the acting United States attorney for the Eastern District of New York, said in a statement. “This Office, together with our federal and local partners, is working tirelessly to prevent illegal firearms from endangering our community.”
According to the original criminal complaint, Miner and Jou contacted and provided a list of firearms to an undercover Federal Bureau of Investigation special agent in April. Miner referred to shotgun rounds as “good home defense,” prompting the agent to question the men’s intentions, asking, “You guys aren’t gonna get in trouble, are you?”
“Absolutely not ... absolutely not, dude,” Miner responded. “Hell no. I have a life, I have a girl, I have a job, I have a future ...”
Police had been investigating Miner since late 2019 when he posted online his interest in obtaining assault weapons and other firearms for a racial civil war or racial holy war — one such post included a photograph of himself giving a Nazi salute with the caption, “God I hate women jews and n-----rs.” In another post, Miner gave a Nazi salute, displayed a large knife and added, “overthrowing [Jews] is our Christian duty.”
According to officials, Miner expressed support online for racially and ethnically motivated violence — he celebrated the August 2017 white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, Va., and the December 2019 machete attack at a synagogue in upstate Monsey. According to the U.S. attorney for the Eastern District, Miner disavowed interest in conducting an attack himself, but posted Instagram messages displaying suicidal ideations and fantasizing about “martyring” himself and “go[ing] out in a blaze of glory” in a mass shooting.
When sentenced, Miner faces a maximum of five years’ imprisonment.
