If you’re doing something illegal, don’t tell your victims who you are before running away.
A Bayside man was picked up by Nassau police last Friday for breaking into a Manhasset hotel room, handing over his ID and fleeing.
Michael Lee, 29, was staying at the Travelodge, as well, but entered another room by pushing open an unlocked sliding window just past 3 a.m., according to officials. The female victim was confronted by the defendant and called out to her boyfriend for help.
The couple demanded to know why Lee was inside their room and asked for his identification. He handed over his license, but fled the room.
The female realized her money was missing and called the police.
Police tracked Lee down within the next two hours without incident. No injuries were reported, though he was charged with second-degree burglary and seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.
Lee was arraigned Friday, April 16 in Mineola.
