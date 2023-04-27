The wait is over: As of last weekend, the supermarket on Francis Lewis Boulevard and 35th Avenue is occupied and in business once again, this time as a Key Food Marketplace.
The news of the store’s opening garnered attention on a Bayside community Facebook group last weekend to the tune of 201 reactions and 109 comments.
The space was previously a Food Universe, which closed abruptly in late November. It was one of several area grocery stores to have closed in recent years, including the Little Neck Stop & Shop in fall 2021 and the Glen Oaks Key Food last year.
— Sophie Krichevsky
