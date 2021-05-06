From this day forth, May 1, 2021 will be known as Bayside Hills Civic Association Day.
Queens Borough President Donovan Richards declared the honor last Saturday during the neighborhood’s 85th anniversary celebration.
Organized by the civic association, the party gathered at its beloved Jubilee Clock in the narrow triangle between Bell Boulevard and 214th Street to reflect on Bayside Hills’ vibrant history and, more importantly, celebrate its residents.
“What makes communities? It is engaged citizens who go out there every day, fighting for a better quality of life, like civic associations like the Bayside Hills Civic Association,” Richards said.
The extremely green neighborhood is a source of pride for its residents, who work tirelessly to maintain its unique character. Bayside Hills is known for its plentiful and manicured malls — good luck finding any litter on its streets — and lush green spaces. Most recently, the neighborhood finally received word that its seven-year fight to revive the deteriorating Capt. William Dermody Triangle has been won, with design plans finally coming into fruition.
But the neighborhood’s passion goes much deeper than its beauty — in 2008, the civic association fought for its own identity after the Postal Service continuously referred to Bayside Hills as “Flushing” or “Oakland Gardens.” With the help of then-Rep. Gary Ackerman, the neighborhood successfully re-established itself as Bayside Hills.
“There were so many major historical events that took place in the community of Bayside Hills,” civic President Michael Feiner said Saturday, reflecting on a woman who claimed to have seen a vision of the Virgin Mary on a wall near St. Robert Bellarmine Roman Catholic Church on 213th Street and a nearly fatal flooding incident that trapped a driver in her car where she nearly drowned before she was rescued by a resident.
Bayside Historical Society President Paul DiBenedetto prepared some trivia questions for the ceremony, but it was an easy game for the proud residents who were quick to answer each one, including how James Corbett, credited as the world’s first heavyweight boxer, lived at the corner of 35th Avenue, now Corbett Road, and 221st Street in Bayside, and how Oakland Lake was one of the first sources of city water supplied to Bayside residents.
Also discussed was how the 117 acres that became Bayside Hills had been Cain Farm from 1852 to 1917 before being converted into Belleclaire Country Club. The property was sold to developers in the 1930s and transformed into the Bayside Hills known today.
Assemblymember Ed Braunstein (D-Bayside) bestowed a resolution on the civic association recognizing its work, which was supplemented by a proclamation by state Sen. John Liu (D-Bayside).
The anniversary party closed with a fitting group song: “The Hills are Alive,” from “The Sound of Music,” which Feiner rebranded as “The Sound of Bayside.”
UPDATE
This article was edited to reframe how the history of the land that became Bayside Hills was presented at the event.
