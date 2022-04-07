The Bayside Hills Civic Association will host its regular meeting on April 26 at 8 p.m. via Zoom. The group will be joined by Councilmember Linda Lee (D-Oakland Gardens).
In addition to getting its usual update on crime and burglaries from Officer Luigi Galano of the 111th Precinct, the group will also hear a presentation from the CIVIC School of Bayside Hills’ student council about littering.
In conjunction with the Partnership for Parks, BHCA is also hosting a “Clean Up Fest” of the Bell Malls at 53rd Avenue and Bell Boulevard on April 30 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
