Bayside resident Michael Poetsch, center, has been a die-hard Islanders fan his entire life.
So when Flushing natives Perry LaBarca, left, and John Breazzano, right, found out that the Islanders would be at a charity event they were attending, they knew they had to bring Michael, whose mother, Carol, is a business associate of theirs.
After making a few calls, LaBarca and Breazzano were able to set Michael, who has Down syndrome, up with the experience of a lifetime: He got to meet the Islanders, all of whom, including captain Anders Lee, center right, signed his jersey.
“Michael was the happiest person in the world, and it warmed our hearts to make it happen,” LaBarca said.
— Sophie Krichevsky
