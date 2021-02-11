Donate blood at one of two New York Blood Center drives in Bayside, Feb. 11, and get free Covid-19 antibody testing:
• American Eagle, at 212-51/55 26 Ave. in the Bay Terrace Shopping Center from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.; and
• Adria Hotel, at 221-17 Northern Blvd. from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Appointments are required and can be scheduled by visiting nybc.org or calling 1 (800) 933-2566.
The NYBC is offering free antibody testing to blood donors until the end of February. It does not test for Covid-19.
Donors must self-screen prior to their appointment. Those with fever, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing; who had close contact with someone diagnosed with or suspected of having Covid-19 in the last 14 days; or who have been diagnosed with or suspected of having it (until 28 days after the illness has resolved) are asked not to donate.
Donors must be at least 17, or 16 with written consent from a guardian, and weigh at least 110 pounds. Donors over 76 can participate if they provide a physician’s letter.
