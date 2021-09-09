Natalie Huang, an 11th-grade student from Bayside, will soon have her art hung in the U.S. Capitol.
Huang’s watercolor painting, entitled “Arrival of Spring,” symbolizes the hope that spring beauty brings and will be displayed for one year.
“The pandemic has provided me with the time and space to create art, and I am so happy that my artwork can be shared for all to see in the nation’s capital,” said Huang.
Huang was selected by Rep. Grace Meng (D-Flushing) as the winner of the district art contest, “An Artistic Discovery.” The art contest is held annually by the House of Representatives to showcase the artwork of contest winners from each congressional district across the nation.
Kaitlyn Murphy, a recent senior at St. Francis Prep, was named the second-place winner for her piece, named “Elmhurst 2020.” Emilio Espinal-Santiago, a senior also from Prep, claimed third place for his work, “Loss and Renaissance.”
The three artists were honored at a reception at Flushing Town Hall’s outdoor garden.
(0) comments
