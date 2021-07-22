Rev your engines.
The Bay Terrace Shopping Center and Cord Meyer Development have partnered to bring a series of free classic car shows to the plaza’s parking lot.
“Today’s Bay Terrace is much more than a shopping center. We’re a community destination that presents fun events like the car show alongside important human services, including blood drives, job fairs, and dress-for-success initiatives,” said Cord Meyer CEO Matthew Whalen.
The shows kicked off July 14, and will be back Aug. 3, 17 and 31. Each event will take place from 5 to 9 p.m.
All shows are free to car owners and the public.
Live music from popular cover bands, such as Contraband, Chicken Head Rocks and Bootleg Five, will be featured at each car show.
A 50/50 raffle sponsored by Jackie DeLuca and Queens Classic Car Club will benefit Saint Mary’s Hospital for Children.
More information is available at QueensClassicCarClubinc.net or on Facebook at bit.ly/3xSQdAq.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.