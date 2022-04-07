The Queens Public Library announced last week that the Bay Terrace branch will close for renovations starting April 9. It is projected to reopen in fall 2023.
The $5.7 million expansion project will include the addition of an accessible entrance at the side of the building, a new teen room and a multipurpose community room, which will have audiovisual equipment. The entire interior of the building will be redone, as well, outfitted with new furniture.
The front entrance will be expanded and the garden area upgraded. On top of that, the building will get a brand-new HVAC system and an energy-efficient roof.
In the meantime, the library will offer mobile services on Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. That is slated to begin April 21.
Though the branch will close for the public this weekend, construction cannot actually begin until after the building closes for staff, too. Spokesperson Lisi de Bourbon said they will be there until May 13.
The branch’s renovation is the culmination of a years-long campaign. As early as 2014, then-Councilman Paul Vallone secured $1 million to the cause, despite the remodeling being little more than an idea at the time.
Come May 2016, however, a proposal was shared with the community when Queens Library CEO Dennis Walcott, then-Borough President Melinda Katz and Vallone announced that $4 million worth of funding had been secured for the upgrades.
On Dec. 14, the QPL held a ground-breaking ceremony for the project, which, in addition to Vallone and Walcott, was attended by state Sen. John Liu (D-Bayside), Assemblyman Ed Braunstein (D-Bayside) and Borough President Donovan Richards, among others.
Getting to this point took long enough for the former councilman to be term-limited out of office. De Bourbon noted that getting funding is only the first step in a process that includes developing a design that responds to the community's needs and the necessary procurements.
City records detailing the borough’s capital construction projects for the upcoming fiscal year say that the project was delayed “due to changes in scope/design.”
"The pandemic also presented challenges to all of our construction projects," de Bourbon said, "but we are excited to be at this point and look forward to opening a modern library that is welcoming and inspiring."
This article was updated to include information and comments from library spokesperson Lisi de Bourbon that were provided after press time for the original version.
