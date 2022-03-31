The Queens Public Library announced yesterday that the Bay Terrace branch will close for renovations starting April 9. It is projected to reopen in fall 2023.
The $5.7 million expansion project will include the addition of an accessible entrance at the side of the building, a new teen room and a multipurpose community room, which will have audiovisual equipment. The entire interior of the building will be redone, as well, outfitted with new furniture.
The front entrance will be expanded and the garden area upgraded. On top of that, the building will get a brand-new HVAC system and an energy-efficient roof.
In the meantime, the library will offer mobile services on Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. That is slated to begin April 21.
While QPL broke ground on the project — that is, ceremonially — on Dec. 14, construction cannot actually begin until after the building closes for staff, too. Spokesperson Lisi de Bourbon said they will be there until May 13.
The branch’s renovation is the culmination of a proposal shared with the community in May 2016, when Queens Library CEO Dennis Walcott, then-Borough President Melinda Katz and then-Councilman Paul Vallone (D-Bayside) announced that $4 million worth of funding had been secured for the upgrades.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.