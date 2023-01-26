Battery fire injures 18 children

A lithium-ion battery is being blamed for a fire that injured 18 children, including one critically, in what authorities are calling an illegal daycare center in a Kew Gardens Hills home.
According to the FDNY, the fire broke out just after 2 p.m. in the basement at 147-07 72 Drive.
FDNY Assistant Deputy Chief Stacy Scanlon said only one child was hospitalized. It was not specified if the child was brought to one of the region’s burn centers.
The fire was brought under control in about 40 minutes.
The battery reportedly was from an e-bike.
The Chronicle will be updating this story as it develops.
