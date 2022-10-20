A fight between two groups of individuals involving baseball bats and knives left three 22-year-olds with stab wounds in College Point at approximately 2:40 a.m. on Oct. 9, the NYPD press office said.
The incident, which was caught on video on a nearby surveillance camera, occurred outside the 7-Eleven on 14th Avenue near 127th Street. As seen in the video, a group of four individuals brandished both baseball bats and knives as they assault a member of the other group, who lays on the ground.
The video then cuts to a point roughly two minutes later; the person is no longer on the ground, and words are exchanged between the two groups. The video is available online at qchron.com.
Though the footage only shows one individual being assaulted, the NYPD press office said the three young men were stabbed in the torso and face before the perpetrators fled the scene on foot. Police said the three victims were taken to NYC Health + Hospitals/Elmhurst, and are in stable condition.
The NYPD is seeking assistance from the public in identifying two of the individuals wanted for the incident, seen above.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) 577-TIPS (8477), or, for Spanish, 1 (888) 57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit tips by logging onto nypdcrimestoppers.com, or by texting 274637 (CRIMES) and then entering TIP577, or by going to @nypdtips on Twitter. All tips are strictly confidential.
