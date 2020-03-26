In its refusal to let social distancing spoil the soon-to-be-here warmer days of spring, the Queens County Farm Museum introduced #Barncam to invite visitors to the farmland digitally.
“Queens Farm’s #Barncam will deliver farm-fresh content to our visitors since our visitors can’t come to us,” Executive Director Jennifer Walden Weprin told the Chronicle. “We hope that during this difficult time we can help enrich your stay-at-home experience until we can meet again down on the farm.”
The public is invited to “turnip and tune-in” each day at 4 p.m. for programming designed to connect people to the farm and to one another. From the comfort of their homes, visitors can watch the germinating seeds in the greenhouse and witness the fields being tilled, plowed and planted, all of which can be accessed from the farm’s social media accounts.
The digital programming began Monday, March 23 with a pop quiz — “Which Farm Animal Are You?” — followed by “The Daffodil Project 9/11 Memorial” and “Wild Recipes for Spring — Dandelion Pesto.”
Programming will continue until the social distancing mandate is lifted and the farm reopens to the public.
The content will range from plants and ecology to livestock videos and photos to city history as well as recipes, craft and cooking tutorials, how-to’s for being at home and story time for kids, all of which will be led by Director of Agriculture Anne Mastrogiacomo and Director of Education Ali Abate.
For more information, visit the Queens County Farm Museum at queensfarm.org, or tune in to its daily #barncam at 4 p.m. for programming on its Facebook, Instagram and Twitter pages.
