“We will win. It will take 2 weeks,” Rep. Tom Suozzi (D-Suffolk, Nassau, Queens) emphasized in a Monday email to supporters.
The incumbent congressman is trailing behind Republican challenger George Santos by 1.42 percent of the votes as of Nov. 10. Suozzi, however, remains confident that absentee ballot counting, which began Tuesday, would deliver him a win.
New York State election law restricts counting mail-in ballots until at least one week after Election Day to allow all eligible votes to arrive. Absentee ballots must be postmarked by Nov. 3 and received by Nov. 10, according to the state Board of Elections. Though Queens and Nassau counties began counting the mailed votes Monday, Suffolk won’t begin counting until Nov. 16, Suozzi said.
Though Suozzi leads in unofficial votes by Queens voters, large support for Santos by Long Islanders offset the percentage in Santos’ favor. Nearly 98,000 yet-to-be counted absentee ballots, over 50 percent of which were sent in by registered Democrats, could change the fate of the election.
Santos, claiming voter fraud, has referred to NY 3 as “his” district in a series of tweets and has assumed victory despite the ongoing counts.
“To my supporters: I will not back down until every #ILLEGALVOTE is exposed and discarded,” Santos tweeted on Nov. 9 in a series tagged #VoterSupression, #StopTheSteal.
Similarly in the 26th Assembly District, unofficial election night results show a potential upset of incumbent Ed Braunstein (D-Bayside), with Republican insurgent John-Alexander Sakelos holding a nearly 5 percent lead.
The district, however, began counting the nearly 15,700 returned ballots on Tuesday, 63 percent of which were sent in by registered Democrats.
Neither Braunstein nor Sakelos have claimed victory or offered concessions on the race.
