As candidates across the state have begun petitioning to earn their place on the 2022 ballot, former Councilman and state Sen. Tony Avella is gearing up for 2023: On Friday, March 4, he announced that he will challenge Councilwoman Vickie Paladino (R-Whitestone) once again to represent the city’s 19th District.
“Unfortunately, the results of the last election proved disastrous for those of us in Northeast Queens who wanted more attention to quality of life issues and Democratic values,” Avella said in a press release. “Instead, representing us now is Republican Vicki[e] Paladino, a thoroughly unqualified far right individual, who I am told has a history of making wild and racist statements. For example, only recently did she compare a COVID vaccine requirement for City Council Members to Nazi Germany.”
Avella represented New York State’s 11th Senate District in Albany from 2011 to 2018; from 2002 to 2009, he sat in what is now Paladino’s Council seat. Avella fought to win back that position in November, a contest he narrowly lost to Paladino.
Though a typical City Council term is four years long, due to the body’s redistricting process — which is distinct from the statewide one completed in February — those elected in November 2021 will serve a two-year term instead.
That gives Avella the chance to run for the seat once again in 2023, an opportunity he does not want to pass on. “A mere 390 votes was the 2021 election difference,” he said in his release. “Many residents have already contacted me indicating that it is an embarrassment that she is representing our communities in the City Council.”
“It may be necessary to create an unofficial government in exile in order to show the rest of the City [Paladino] does not properly represent Northeast Queens,” he added.
When the Chronicle asked the Paladino team for comment on the matter, they did not seem to be aware of Avella’s intentions.
In response to the former councilman’s comments, Thomas Paladino, the councilwoman’s son and spokesperson, told the Chronicle, “Avella should respect the election results, and focus on the Democrat primary he’ll surely face if he proceeds.”
He continued, “We have much more important things to do right now than focus on Tony’s adolescent need for attention.”
