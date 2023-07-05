The wait is over: The city Board of Elections declared former Councilman and state Sen. Tony Avella the winner of the Council District 19 Democratic primary Wednesday afternoon over ex-Assistant District Attorney Christopher Bae, saying he had secured the party’s nomination by 123 votes. Avella’s win locks him in for a rematch with Councilmember Vickie Paladino (R-Whitestone) in the fall.
While Avella appeared the frontrunner among Democrats for the entire primary season, Bae surprised many last week, given his late entry, when he pulled within 124 votes of the lead at the end of the first round of ranked-choice voting. But his outraising both Avella and Flushing land use expert Paul Graziano was seemingly not enough to complete his Cinderella story.
Avella thanked voters and his challengers in a statement. “Running for office isn’t easy, and it requires a lot of sacrifice,” he said. “I salute [my opponents] for stepping up and making their voices heard.”
While that was a change from his previous insistence that he was “running against Vickie Paladino” when asked about the primary, Avella’s victory statement Wednesday was business as usual with an anti-Paladino approach.
“Vickie Paladino is an embarrassment to our community and lacks the decency to lead us through these troubling times,” Avella said. “Paladino refuses to call for our disgraced congressman to resign, has been caught lying on anti-corruption and government transparency documents, and was even kicked off a committee for her bigoted anti-LGBTQ+ remarks. Our campaign to take back this seat has only just begun.
“We have the momentum and coalition to win, which is what we will do in November.”
But preliminary results from ranked-choice voting rounds do not show momentum.
According to the BOE, in the second round, after 21 write-in ballots were counted and deemed “inactive,” Avella gained six votes, Bae added three and Graziano four. With Graziano then eliminated for the final round, Bae picked up 556 votes and Avella gained 500.
Three hundred-eighty one, however, were counted as inactive. In other words, those 381 voters put Graziano as their first choice, but did not rank any of the remaining candidates. In the end, Bae only shrunk Avella’s lead by one vote, even as he picked up more votes in the final round.
“While the results today are not what we hoped for, I want to thank the voters of the 19th Council District,” Bae said in a statement. “This was always an uphill battle. Knocking on over 51K doors strengthens our democracy during a time when many are doing just the opposite.”
The race has been one to watch since last March, when Avella announced that he would challenge Paladino for a second consecutive election. At the time, he said she was “embarrassing” for the district and that “it may be necessary to create an unofficial government in exile in order to show the rest of the City she does not properly represent Northeast Queens.”
To that, Thomas Paladino, the councilmember’s son and then-spokesperson, said, “You guys really shouldn’t even be giving this delusional man oxygen with his bullshit about a ‘government in exile.’ Who says that?”
And that was 20 months before the general election.
In a district that again has become increasingly red in the last few years — most recently last November, when Republican gubernatorial candidate Rep. Lee Zeldin outperformed Gov. Hochul in some corners of the district — Avella could have quite a fight ahead of him in November.
Asked for comment on Avella’s victory, Paladino said in a statement to the Chronicle, “Progress only moves in one direction. Avella had his chance and has been repeatedly rejected by general election voters.
“I look forward to another victory in November and continuing to deliver for my district.”
