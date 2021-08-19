A home in Whitestone has been abandoned for about one decade, but has become disheveled really in the past year. Its roof has a giant hole in it, ivy is growing through the upstairs bathroom window, the gutter fell off and the back patio roof has collapsed.
“This is an immediate hazard. Suppose there’s a fire?” Tony Avella, the Democratic nominee for City Council District 19, said of 151-60 11 Ave., which is attached to its neighbors on either side. Avella lamented the home’s condition during a visit Aug. 16.
But the city Department of Buildings has a different opinion. The agency most recently inspected the property in April and determined that, despite finding sections of the roof open to the elements, that the building does not pose an imminent threat to public safety.
The DOB has issued multiple violations to the property owner since 2013, who now owes a total of $30,250 in penalties to the city. Failure to pay the dues could eventually result in a lien, according to a DOB spokesperson.
“In New York City, property owners have a legal responsibility to keep those properties safe and up to Code,” said Andrew Rudansky, a spokesperson for the DOB. “We have issued multiple violations to this property owner for their failure to live up to this legal obligation. We will continue to monitor this property, and are prepared to take additional actions if necessary in the interest of public safety.”
Rudansky said a hearing has been scheduled for Sept. 21 at the Office of Administrative Trials and Hearings over the April violations, which were for the partial patio roof collapse and other sections of exposed roofing.
The owner of the property was not available for comment. Next-door neighbor Barabra Liggio said she hasn’t seen him in at least five years, and even then it wasn’t at the home — she happened to pass him in Whitestone while out running errands
“I told him the yard was a mess. He said, ‘Here’s $200. Get someone to clean it up.’ So I did, but I haven’t seen or heard from him since,” Liggio said.
The situation perplexes Liggio, who has lived in the home next door for 55 years. The man had been a perfectly respectful neighbor who cared for his property. Then one day he just left. He didn’t move out and he didn’t take his car with him. The truck sits in the driveway and now has moss growing inside it.
Liggio’s husband and son had taken care of the backyard until it became overbearing. The massive tree growing in the middle of her neighbor’s yard has destroyed the stone patio in Liggio’s yard, and ivy has begun creeping over the property line.
The nuisance of the mess should be the least of her concerns, according to Avella. The houses are attached, which means if flooding or fire starts in the abandoned home, it would soon affect her and the homeowner on the other side. Wild animals or homeless people could also be living inside the home, he noted.
“The city always has the authority to go out and fix immediate hazards and bill the owner. This is a perfect example. Why are they not doing that? I don’t understand, and just allowing the violations to build up,” Avella said.
