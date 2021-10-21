Kloud Tequila Grill has only been open since May, but Auburndale residents already want it shut down for good.
Dozens gathered in front of the 192-08 Northern Blvd. joint Oct. 16 to protest what they said was abhorrently poor neighborly behavior.
Theodora Tsourapis, who lives directly behind Kloud Tequila Grill, said she and her family haven’t slept in the past eight months because of the loud music and partying.
“It’s seven days of the week,” she said. “They start around 9:30 [p.m.] and it goes until 4 [a.m.]. It’s nonstop.”
Kloud Tequila Bar’s website states that it closes at 2 a.m., but Tsourapis said the customers are out smoking, fighting and yelling until the early hours of the morning, sometimes just before her son gets up for work at 6 a.m.
Because of the never ending “torture,” Tsourapis started the Auburndale Northern Association and serves as its president. She started an online petition calling for a “thorough investigation” into the bar.
The association alleges that the owners of Kloud Tequila Grill have illegally sold alcohol without a license and violated Covid-19 guidelines. The group says the customers have littered, attracting vermin, publicly urinated and performed public sex acts on and around surrounding property.
Tsourapis has called 311 and 911 numerous times, but said the issue has not been resolved at all, leading her to a suspicion that the bar owner may be in cahoots with the police.
Capt. John Portalatin, the commander of the 111th Precinct, told the Chronicle that his officers have been actively working with the owners to mitigate the noise and nuisance.
“I want the community to know it’s under investigation,” Portalatin said.
Since May, there have been 156 calls to 311 in regard to loud noise from the Auburndale bar, the commander said. In that time, the owners have been issued 15 summonses.
Portalatin said most of the noise is coming from the bar’s backyard patio, a fact Tsourapis can attest to. The owners are working to soundproof the patio, and have agreed to place limitations on how late its patrons can use the outside space, he said. From Sunday through Thursday, the patio will close at midnight, but will stay open until 1:30 a.m. on Fridays and Saturdays, Portalatin said.
While the online petition calls for an investigation into Kloud Tequila Grill’s activity, many participants of the Saturday rally called for the city to shut down the bar.
“Business owners have a responsibility to be good neighbors and to treat everyone in the community with respect,” John Choe, executive director of the Greater Flushing Chamber of Commerce, said in a statement. “Clearly, Kloud Tequila Grill has failed to act responsibly and has lost the confidence of our community. The State Liquor Authority must revoke their license and City Hall must shut down Kloud!”
The owners of Kloud Tequila Grill did not respond to phone calls by the Chronicle by press time.
