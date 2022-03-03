After five years of unsuccessful 311 requests, the Department of Parks and Recreation took down a dead tree at 2-29 147 Place on Feb. 23. The requests were made by a Whitestone resident, who could not redo her sidewalk until the tree had been removed.
“She was very happy,” Greater Whitestone Taxpayers Civic Association Vice President Marlene Cody said of the resident, who is a member of the group. “I’m very pleased that they did this for her.”
Just three weeks ago, the department told the Chronicle that the tree, left, would come down in the next two months. Before that, neither the homeowner nor the GWTCA had been updated since the request was made June 3.
But the department did not just go once — it went twice. Cody said department employees showed up again Feb. 24 in hopes of removing the tree, only to find the remaining stump, right, in its place. She had to laugh.
“I said, ‘I can’t get you guys to come once — you come twice?’”
— Sophie Krichevsky
