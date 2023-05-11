“This is like the 59th Street Bridge — there’s always work being done,” Community Board 7 Chair Gene Kelty said, standing in Bowne Park last Thursday morning.
Though an apt metaphor for more than a decade, it’s one that no longer holds: Bowne Park’s upgrades are complete, and it fully reopened to the public last Thursday, an event that elected officials, community leaders and residents celebrated with a ribbon cutting.
Borough President Donovan Richards described Bowne Park as one of the “hidden gems” of Queens, thanking the community for “standing up” for its park.
“You deserve the credit for your advocacy and being consistent,” he said.
Bowne Park has long been a staple in the North Flushing community — Kelty, who ice skated there growing up, said with a chuckle that he once almost drowned in the pond.
Renovations on the North Flushing park kicked off back in 2011, when the bocce courts were first installed. In 2013, improvements were slated for its public restrooms. The following year, then-Councilman Paul Vallone unveiled plans for a new playground at the park, which was finished in 2017.
In 2015, Vallone announced plans for the work that would last until this spring: renovations to the pond and the addition of a plaza surrounding the bocce court.
Work on the pond aimed to improve its water quality; in the past, residents had reported seeing algae buildup and trash in the water. Part of that involved repairing a connection to a well so the pond could be filled with groundwater as opposed to city water. Eroding slopes and sediment buildup were also attended to. A second turtle island was added, as well.
Three sprinkler cannons were installed to help aerate the pond, though their aesthetically pleasing nature is an added bonus. Vallone recalled taking photos of similar ones in Florida, which he often shared with his colleagues, Richards included, as well as with the administration. “I would take a picture and send it to the then-Queens Parks Commissioner and say, ‘Can’t we put these in Bowne Park?’” he said. “And now you see in the background, they’re going up. So today is a wonderful day.”
That leg of the project, for which Vallone secured $1.4 million in 2015, was initially slated for a late 2019 completion. In the end, it cost more than twice that amount, coming in at $3.6 million. When the city’s search for a pond reconstruction specialist stalled, the end date was delayed; the pandemic only prolonged it. It was delayed a final time last year, due to a flaw in the design plan the Department of Environmental Protection had not previously flagged.
When Vallone left the City Council at the end of 2021, the office of Councilmember Vickie Paladino (R-Whitestone) took over seeing work at Bowne Park through to the end. “We got to the bottom of all the delays, we fixed it, we moved forward,” Paladino said. “And here we are from 2015 to 2023.”
Later, she added, “Bowne Park is back!”
With well over 50 people in attendance for the ceremonial ribbon cutting, Paladino, Kelty, Vallone and Queens Parks Commissioner Jackie Langsam proceeded over to the new and improved bocce courts for a quick round with some area residents. While Paladino played against — and defeated — some community members, others watched from the brand-new plaza area, just as intended.
