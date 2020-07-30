Born in the midst of the Spanish Flu pandemic, Sheldon Schwartz of Holliswood, left, was joined by his wife Marlene Wadler and City Councilmember Barry Grodenchik to celebrate his 101st birthday on July 21 in another pandemic.
Schwartz, a graduate of NYU School of Medicine, was chief of the Clinic of Arthritis and Rheumatism at Bellevue Hospital for more than 30 years. He became the first chair of rheumatology at Long Island Jewish Hospital. He later built up Hillcrest General Hospital and was chief of medicine there for 25 years.
A Richmond High School of Brooklyn football player, Schwartz has won trophies for golf, tennis and swimming and is an accomplished artist and collector of antique Belleek pottery.
In his retirement, Schwartz enjoys Broadway, museums and parks. He attends synagogue every Saturday and on holidays at Young Israel of Holliswood with Rabbi Moshe Taub. He continues to stay up to date with cutting-edge medical research and journals.
