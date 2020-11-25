Artists have found some creative ways to add warmth to the colder months ahead, thanks to the Art in the Parks: Alliance for Flushing Meadows Corona Park Grant.
Laura Lappi’s “Hope,” top, explores issues of space and the cost of living and housing, especially within immigrant communities. Each wall has an embedded letter, creating the word H-O-P-E. A light inside the structure makes it glow at night. It can be found near the northern end of Meadow Lake, close to the Ederle Terrace Café, and is on view until Sept. 5, 2021.
Jeannine Han and Dan Riley’s “Another way it could go,” made of ceramic, tile, marble, glass, seashells, sand, cement and steel, pays homage to the artists’ perspective that our daily reality is a glimpse of an epic landscape of decisions that define who we are. It is located at Carousel Loop and United Nations Avenue South, near the newly reconstructed park entrance at 111th Street between 53rd and 56th avenues. It is on view until Oct. 15, 2021.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.