The NYPD made an arrest Friday night for a series of reckless endangerment incidents in Whitestone on Sept. 30, when an individual fired shots at five parked vehicles.
The alleged assailant, Salvatore Mussumeci, 46, is said to have fired at the vehicles from a black SUV between 12:20 and 12:40 a.m. The vehicles included a 2007 Jeep Wrangler parked at 15th Drive and 149th Street, a 2007 Chevy Express 1500 van parked at 154th and 21st streets, a 2020 Toyota Sienna yellow cab at 154th Street and 22nd Avenue, a white van of unknown make and model parked at 146th Street and 21st Avenue and a 2022 Chevy Silverado parked outside 146-41 20 Road. At the latter location, the NYPD press office said, one round traveled into the house, where three people were sleeping. No one was injured.
Mussumeci lives within spitting distance of all five of the sites, at 147th Street and 21st Avenue.
Surveillance video shot near 154th Street and 21st Avenue shows a round being fired from a black SUV toward another vehicle.
Mussumeci has been charged with four counts of criminal possession of a weapon (in this case, a loaded firearm), five counts of reckless endangerment and five counts of criminal mischief.
He was also charged for an unrelated incident that occurred less than two hours before he allegedly shot at the parked vehicles. Mussemeci is said to have held his hand over a 46-year-old woman’s mouth and nose in front of 49-11 30 Ave. (near the border of Woodside and Astoria). When she attempted to escape to her vehicle, he allegedly fired rounds at her.
For that incident, Mussemeci was charged with attempted murder, assault, criminal possession of a weapon (again, a loaded firearm), reckless endangerment, criminal obstruction of breathing, unlawful imprisonment and harassment.
Mussemeci was remanded to Rikers Island and is due to return to court on Thursday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.