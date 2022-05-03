Officer Luigi Galano of the New York Police Department’s 111th Precinct announced at Monday evening’s Community Board 11 meeting that an arrest has been made for the March 25 shooting near Cardozo High School.
According to the NYPD press office, a 16-year-old male was charged with attempted murder, criminal possession of a weapon and three different assault counts, two of which are felony charges.
A 16-year-old Cardozo student was walking home from school that afternoon at Horrace Harding Expressway and Springfield Boulevard when he was approached by four other people — at least two of them also Cardozo students — and was shot in the arm.
At the time, two of the perpetrators fled the scene and two arrests were made, one for criminal possession of a weapon and the other for trespassing. Both of them — also 16-year-old students at Cardozo — were released to their parents.
The NYPD did not say whether the most recently arrested person is a student at Cardozo.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.