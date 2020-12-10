In the crowded race for the District 24 City Council seat, Stanley Arden is running as the conservative Democratic candidate.
The former Nassau County assistant district attorney is running on a “common-sense” platform to represent a community that he said generally doesn’t respond to the progressive or socialist movements of Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D- Bronx, Queens).
“I hate to see what’s happening to our city. Everyone I talk to really is not happy with the direction the city is going and the City Council is a big part of that,” Arden said.
Even the policies of former City Councilmember Rory Lancman, whose seat Arden hopes to fill, had become too “extreme” for his constituents in his final months in office — Arden pointed to Lancman’s support of closing Rikers Island in favor of borough jails, which Arden said the community was less in favor of.
Though Lancman was term-limited, he left the position early after formally resigning to begin a new post as special counsel for ratepayer protection with the Governor’s Office. Arden hopes to fill the elected role and represent the middle-class neighborhood.
Here is where Arden stands on three key issues.
Quality of life
With massive budget cuts to offset the fiscal shortfalls of the ongoing pandemic, Arden has noticed a drop in the quality of life in various agencies. The Department of Sanitation has been forced to reduce the frequency of trash pickups per week and the police have slower response times to emergency calls, he said.
“We can’t blame everything on Covid. Yes, we do know that city resources are strained and they are very limited now, but people saw a downturn in quality of life in the second year of the de Blasio administration,” he said, stating that Queens residents pay high taxes and haven’t seen a return in years.
Though it would take plenty of number-crunching, Arden believes the issue can be addressed by dissecting the city’s budget and more carefully directing funds to city agencies. Arden would take a deeper look into how departments are spending their monies so that not a dollar is wasted, a problem he believes has led to the larger trash piles and delayed police responses.
Arden has also publicly denounced the incoming homeless shelter in Briarwood for 175 single adults, which the Department of Homeless Services hopes to open in 2022. The 138-50 Queens Blvd. building is just one mile away from the Briarwood Residence, a family homeless shelter, and Arden believes one shelter in the neighborhood is more than enough.
“You cannot just place shelters in middle-class neighborhoods or wherever the city deems is the right place to put them. There has to be community insight,” he said.
The DHS alerted Community Board 8 to the plan on Oct. 26, and promised to establish a community advisory board with local stakeholders that will hold regular meetings and maintain direct lines of communication between staff, but Arden said the outreach isn’t enough.
“I’ll push against any shelter without there being formal hearings,” he said. Community members, he continued, should be afforded the opportunity to voice opinions ahead of shelter installment rather than after.
Safety
While Arden said the reduced budget is a major factor that has stunted police in recent months, largely the $1 billion cut to the department, the second factor is the “defund the police” movement, which he said the “moderate to conservative” residents of District 24 do not support.
“They’re very supportive of the police,” Arden explained, adding that many constituents are officers themselves. “[Police] feel their hands are tied and they can’t do their job. They’re not asking for any special treatment or anything. They’re asking for the city to treat them equally and let them do their job.”
The City Council hopeful made clear that he is not against the Black Lives Matter movement and is in support of its theory. He believes there is room to reform the police while still supporting them to continue safeguarding the community.
“Certain police tactics can be retrained in the Police Academy,” Arden said, adding that he almost became an officer himself before answering a different career calling. “There’s definitely a few bad apples in the Police Department that ruin it for everyone and a big reason for that is because they do a poor psychological review for some of these candidates.”
Arden supports banning chokeholds, which was propelled by legislation Lancman sponsored, and holding police officers accountable for wrongdoing.
While police can stand to have some reform, Arden said the rhetoric surrounding the officers also needs to be reformed.
“Police work for the people. They work for the taxpayers and they work for the city,” he said, saying that’s something New Yorkers and some elected officials seem to forget.
Small business protection
Arden operates his own insurance consulting company on Long Island and has felt the firsthand affects of the pandemic on small businesses.
“Many small businesses feel like they’re being squeezed, even before the pandemic. One of the reasons for that is higher rents,” he said. Arden said regulations on small businesses have only grown over the years, in addition to their increased rent and taxes. “Small businesses are having to do more just to stay in business ... They’re our primary job creators and they’re under assault.”
As a city councilmember, Arden would fight for small business protection, cutting regulations and either waiving or extending licenses to operate. Additionally during the pandemic, Arden not only supports rent moratoriums for small businesses, but mortgage and property tax moratoriums for their landlords who are also suffering from the stunted economy.
Arden plans to fight for fairer property and commercial taxes reform by reforming the tax code. An idea he outlined to tackle the issue is by re-evaluating how the city classifies the rates of skyscraper apartments in Midtown valued above $30 million.
“There’s nothing to compare these apartments to value them, asses them, tax them properly. They’re being undertaxed and the average homeowner is paying that bill,” he said.
