Posters and signs of appreciation for essential and frontline workers can be found scattered across north Queens as the pandemic rolls through another week.
A slew of posters thanking employees across a number of neighborhoods can be found on a fence outside Kissena Park along 164th Street in Flushing. Some of the workers thanked are soup kitchen workers, pharmacy workers and grocery workers in addition to the NYPD, FDNY, EMTs and hospital employees.
In Bayside, Waggers Pet Care on Bell Boulevard and 42nd Street shows its appreciation for essential workers in its window with illustrations for the “bold” and “awesome” heroes.
