An eight-story apartment building may soon be coming to Douglaston.
Permits to construct an 84-foot-tall residential development at 44-14 Douglaston Pkwy. were filed with the Department of Buildings March 19.
If constructed, the apartment house would be wedged between two other complexes: the Princeton Owners Corp. and the Fairfield Manor at Douglaston. The property lies across the street from Zion Episcopal Church, down the block from Northern Boulevard and less than a third of a mile from the Douglaston Long Island Rail Road station.
The lot is currently empty.
The proposed building would have 47 units, a cellar and a subcellar. The front yard would be 5 feet deep, but the backyard would reach 53 feet.
Plans also include a 63-foot perimeter wall and 21 enclosed parking spots.
As of March 29, the permit application was incomplete and ineligible for DOB approval.
The architects could not be reached for a prospective construction or completion timeline. Renderings of the proposed building are not available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.