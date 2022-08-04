Young Israel of Kew Gardens Hills is partnering with the Queens Jewish Community Council Aug. 10 for a community anti-crime program.
Starting at 6:45 p.m. at Young Israel, which is at 70-05 150 St., attendees will hear from Officer John Hoffmann, the 107th Precinct’s crime prevention officer, on “ways to protect yourself and others from crimes against people and property.”
During the event, participants will have the opportunity to register their personal electronic devices with the NYPD Operation ID program in order to make those items more easily traceable in case of theft, and more difficult for them to be sold illegally.
Attendees will also be able to register their vehicles as part of the NYPD’s Combat Auto Theft, or “CAT” program. Those who register will provide the NYPD with the hours they typically drive that vehicle, at which point they will be given decals to put on their cars. That way, police may be able to identify cars being driven without an owner’s consent.
For questions, call Rabbi Mayer Waxman of the QJCC at (718) 544-9033.
Commented