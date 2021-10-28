The demand for soccer fields in College Point has been growing in recent years, but there aren’t enough to accommodate the players, City Councilmember Paul Vallone (D-Bayside) said last week.
So, he secured $4 million in funding to transform an unused baseball diamond at College Point Fields into a brand-new soccer field.
The portion of the site that will be renovated is the College Point Baseball Field near Ulmer Street and 26th Avenue. The new soccer field will be grass, and will be surrounded by reconstructed sidewalks and improved drainage.
The Parks Department will plant new shrubbery and wetland species to mitigate ponding issues at the green space, as well as prune the existing trees. The agency will also install new exit pathways to Linden Place and erect security lighting in several places in addition to an ongoing $2.8 million effort to install lighting.
“Having places like this to be developed for this type of recreation is desperately needed, especially in a pandemic world,” said James Cervino, the environmental chairperson of Community Board 7 and the vice president of the Coastal Preservation Network.
The project will be the second happening at College Point Fields. The College Point Sports Complex is still under construction, but is anticipated to wrap up next October. When completed, it will include a state-of-the-art football field. A portion of the $7 million project, which included adding a hockey rink and baseball field, was completed in 2018.
Vallone is term-limited and will be exiting office in a few weeks, and noted that the College Point Fields funding will likely be the last Parks partnership of his tenure.
“I couldn’t think of a better place or a better community to have it,” said Vallone.
