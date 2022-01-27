A Flushing apartment building located at 143-05 41 Ave. caught fire on the evening of Jan. 23. There were no injuries.
The fire marshall had not determined the cause by the time of publication.
The fire comes less than two weeks after a possible Molotov cocktail sparked a blaze at 34-15 Parsons Blvd. Both are among a number of headline-making fires in the last month, including the Jan. 9 Bronx apartment fire that took 17 lives.
The FDNY press office said that the blaze originated on the fifth floor. The Red Cross of Greater New York is providing one family that was displaced by the fire with temporary housing and financial assistance, spokesperson Michael Devulpillieres said.
The FDNY was notified of the fire at 7:27 p.m. After a call for all hands, roughly 60 personnel from 12 fire and EMS units arrived on the scene. About an hour later, the blaze was under control.
Rep. Grace Meng (D-Flushing) tweeted about the incident that night, thanking the FDNY “for risking your lives to save our constituents.”
— Sophie Krichevsky
