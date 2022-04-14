The Udalls Cove Preservation Committee held its 53rd annual cleanup of the beloved site on Little Neck Bay this past weekend. Despite the rain, more than 50 volunteers, many of them seen here, came out to collect garbage and other unwanted materials from Udalls Cove, said Walter Mugdan, the organization’s president.
Mugdan was particularly excited about the number of young people — such as those inset — who dedicated their time to the cause on Saturday.
“That’s really great, because that’s how it starts: We get their hearts and minds,” he told the Chronicle.
The first cleanup was held in 1969 on Earth Day, and was led by Douglaston environmentalist Aurora Gareiss, who founded the UCPC when the eastern part of Alley Pond Park was set to be replaced with new homes and stores. The community rallied to save the wetland, which, at the time, was in quite a sorry state, and removed abandoned cars and immense amounts of trash. And while Udalls Cove was preserved as a result of that effort, members of the community still pay tribute to the site each year.
Though nowadays, volunteers aren’t finding abandoned cars at the annual cleanup, Mugdan said that this past weekend the group filled a 30-cubic-yard dumpster with trash. That, he added, included pieces of an old dock that had washed up on shore.
— Sophie Krichevsky
