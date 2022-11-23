Nearly 200 area students submitted their spookiest work to Assemblyman Ed Braunstein’s annual Halloween Essay and Drawing Contest, the winners of which were crowned Monday.
At top, the assemblyman poses with fourth-grade champ Xenia Perez, who attends PS 159 in Bayside. Above, PS 115 fifth-grader Chloe Chen flashes her detailed handiwork.
Above right, PS 221 third-grader Cynthia Lin smiles with her impressive drawing, and at right, Qiannan Qu, a second-grader at PS 94, shows off his artwork and certificate of merit.
“Qiannan, Cynthia, Xenia and Chloe each submitted spooky and imaginative entries,” Braunstein said in a statement. “Their families and schools should be very proud of their creative work.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.