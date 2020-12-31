Construction to expand the Alley Pond School in Bayside began last week, over a year after the project was announced.
The PS 46 building will get a new wing with a slew of classroom amenities, including a new elevator, making the entire facility ADA-compliant. The expansion will add 440 seats to the 64-45 218 Street school, nearly doubling its current 543 student enrollment.
“This project alleviates overcrowding at PS 46Q so that the school can continue to provide a premier educational experience to students,” Councilmember Barry Grodenchik (D-Oakland Gardens) said in a statement. One of the councilmember’s main objectives throughout his tenure has been to increase classroom seats in District 26. “PS 46Q is a 2020 National Blue Ribbon school, one of the best in the city. With additional space, the school will surely reach new heights of excellence.”
The expansion was revealed in November 2019 along with a tentative September 2022 completion date, which has now been pushed back to September 2023 because of a pandemic-induced project halt.
Last week, the School Construction Authority installed a temporary and protective fence around the playground perimeter; tree protection in the playground; and installation of a temporary ramp on 219th Street, signaling the start of construction.
The new amenities will include two pre-kindergarten and two kindergarten classrooms; 12 classrooms for grades 1-5; seven special education classes; two reading and speech resource rooms; and a science resource room, as well as classrooms dedicated to art and music. A new guidance suite; medical suite; administrative suite; parents and community room; kitchen and dining area; and staff lunch and conference room are also included in the plans.
The expansion is estimated to be a $50 million project.
