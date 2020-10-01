Alley Pond Park will be getting some upgrades thanks to the fundraising efforts of the community and park advocates.
The Friends of Alley Pond Park initally sought to raise $2,500 for two bicycling repair stands and a fishing etiquette instructional panel, but has increased its goal after receiving substantial support.
“It’s something that had strong community support,” said Tom McGlinchey, president of the park alliance. The group achieved its initial monetary goal over a month ahead of its deadline, prompting McClinchey to increase the cap to $3,500 for additional signage throughout the park.
Group members noticed that there was a significant surge in cycling throughout the 655-acre green space since the start of the pandemic. McGlinchey and a park administrator discussed how they could fuel the enthusiasm to continue well after the pandemic ends.
“He suggested that because New York City is taking a very close look at bicycling as a transportation method that we might be more inviting to the cyclists who use those facilities,” said McGlinchey. The group reached out to area cycling organizations for ideas, ultimately deciding to place at least one bicycle repair stand, or two if they could raise the appropriate funds, within the park.
Alley Pond Park is home to a stretch of the Vanderbilt Motor Parkway, a popular route for cyclists, which is under reconstruction for the next year. The Parks Department began repaving the asphalt from Winchester to Springfield boulevards Sept. 28, and the Friends of Alley Pond Park hope to complete the bike stands installation to coincide with the reconstruction completion. McGlinchey said one spot will most likely be on the corner of Union Turnpike and Winchester Boulevard, and suspects the other will be somewhere on 73rd Avenue.
A spokesperson from the Parks Department said the locations of the bike stands and the timeline for which they will be installed are yet to be determined, but the friends alliance expects them to be placed at “inviting points” along the trails.
While the bike stands were inspired by a desire to accommodate the community, the fishing etiquette sign is in response to an incident that endangered the park’s wildlife, according to McGlinchey.
“There was a somewhat unique loon that attracted many birders to Oakland Lake to take a look at it, and one noticed that it had been injured because a fisherman had used an inappropriate lure that hooked the waterfowl,” he explained. The instructional panel to be posted would outline the New York State and City laws on fishing and the distinction on what gear is allowed in its parks.
With the monies left over from installing the bike repair stands and fishing instructional panel, the Friends of Alley Pond Park look to post fun signage that encourages patrons to take in nature, such as a bingo card of wildlife native to the area. Similar signs have been placed by the Parks Department at Fort Tryon Park in Manhattan.
Similarly to the planning and designing of the bike stands, the fishing etiquette panel and additional signage plans are still in their early stages and a Parks Department spokesperson said the timeline has yet to be determined.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.