Alleged NYPD spy denied bail again

For a second time, former NYPD Officer Baimadajie Angwang was denied bail following accusations that he was acting as a spy for the People’s Republic of China.
On Dec. 11, Angwang attempted to appeal an October order that is keeping him detained until his Jan. 6 court date. He was originally granted a $1 million bond, but the prosecution argued that he posed a “serious flight risk.”
The former 111th Precinct community affairs officer argued the decision was illegal. By relying on the complaint to determine he had “demonstrated capacity for dishonesty,” the court had assumed guilt, Angwang claimed.
The court, however, determined the former police officer was deceitful based on established facts rather than complaint allegations, specifically Angwang’s “lack of candor” when faced with admitted facts.
He also argued against the court’s decision to detain him for intentionally withholding information about previous employment to a Chinese businessman during an interview with Pretrial Services — Angwang maintains the omission was not purposeful.
Finally, Angwang argued the court was wrong in concluding there was a “there is a meaningful risk [Angwang] will not be able to remain in this country following his conviction” because he may be denaturalized. The alleged spy, who became a naturalized citizen in 2005, argued the issue deserved serious attention.
“We find no clear error in the district court’s conclusion that, on balance, the aggravating facts — including Angwang’s strong ties to the PRC, his access to significant financial resources, and the seriousness of the allegations against him — render Angwang a flight risk,” U.S. Second Court of Appeals Clerk Catherine O’Hagan Wolfe wrote in the summary order.
