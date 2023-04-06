Flushing Hospital Medical Center cut the ribbon on its brand-new, state-of-the-art dental center on Monday.
The updated space will allow the hospital’s dental department to increase the number of patients it serves from 11,000 to more than 14,000 each year, the hospital said in a press release.
It also features a plethora of new, advanced technology and equipment.
Those in attendance included FHMC’s Chief Operating Officer Robert Levine, left, Chief Financial Officer Mounir Doss, Chief Marketing Officer Dr. Sabiha Raoof, President and CEO Bruce Flanz, Dentistry Department Chair Dr. Bijan Anvar and Rep. Grace Meng.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.