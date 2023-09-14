The Downtown Flushing Transit Hub Business Improvement District is back with its annual street fair this Saturday, Sept. 16.
Festivities are scheduled from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 40th Road and Prince Street, which will be open to pedestrians for the day’s celebration. More than 40 vendors are expected.
Those dropping by can enjoy a wide variety of food vendors purveying sweet and savory dishes, with many area restaurants being prominently featured — no need to pick!
There also will be plenty of entertainment including multiple live musical performances.
Family- and child-friendly activities and attractions will include a magician, martial arts demonstrations, face painting, dancing and street art performances, Chinese arts and crafts and lots and lots of games.
Numerous health and educational awareness presentations will be available for all visitors.
In years past, the street fair has yielded more than 25,000 attendees, according to a press release on the event.
Further information on the festival is available on the group’s website at flushingbid.com.
