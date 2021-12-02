In September 2021, the power of Post-Tropical Cyclone Ida shocked the nation, setting a devastating record of over three inches of rain per hour, the most ever recorded locally in New York City. The flooding devastated lives and property in Queens and across other boroughs.
In response, the City Cleanup Corps (CCC) took fast action to help impacted New Yorkers, demonstrating strength, organization, and compassion. The CCC is one of Mayor de Blasio’s key post-COVID-19 economic recovery initiatives, a collaboration among more than a dozen City agencies and local community-based organizations to refresh and revitalize public spaces across the five boroughs.
As reports of storm damage came in, the Mayor swiftly signed an emergency executive order that permitted Corps members to directly assist New Yorkers who were unable to clear their homes without help. My job was to source and coordinate staff and resources with support from the Mayor’s Office — including Housing Recovery Operations — and City agency partners. NYC Emergency Management provided Tyvek suits, gloves, and KN95 masks, and helped us coordinate, and the NYC Department of Environmental Protection provided dedicated, caring workers. Within 24 hours of activation, we had fully staffed and outfitted our storm cleanup efforts.
We started our work with a list of addresses and then went door-to-door in target areas of neighborhoods like Flushing asking residents if they needed our assistance. Many welcomed our help.
Some homeowners, like Mr. Gao, showed us marks on their first-floor walls where nearly five feet of water had rushed in during the storm. City Cleanup Corps members saw Mr. Gao and his elderly father struggling to clear debris, and quickly volunteered to help. They were happy to see us. “My father and I really couldn’t do any more – much of our furniture was too heavy,” Mr. Gao shared.
Neighbors saw us working and asked if we could help them, too. Within a few days we were getting referrals from partner agencies and local elected officials’ offices. We followed up by calling the residents or visiting them in person, doing what we could to help even if it was just to move appliances to their curbs.
In total, the CCC helped residents at more than 160 homes impacted by Hurricane Ida by removing more than 72,000 bags of debris. This effort would not have been possible without dedicated CCC members and supervisors like Ms. Erica Catalano, whose team — hired in partnership with the NYC Department of Environmental Protection — worked tirelessly to support impacted New Yorkers in need.
“We worked for a solid 18 days in a row; one Sunday we worked 11 hours, clearing seven houses,” Ms. Catalano shared at an event in October 2021, celebrating six months of the CCC program. “No one thinks about what happens if something like that [flooding] comes through your house…I actually cried when we had to put out somebody’s wedding album. It was a huge shock. But it made me feel good to say I was able to help this person.”
This flood was traumatic; lives were lost, irreplaceable items destroyed. However, as the CCC helped communities through these losses, residents and Corps members alike shared an incredible spirit of gratitude.
Community members have shared how much it meant to them to have the CCC’s support as they recover from the storm. Uplifting their spirits by doing the heavy lifting is what has meant so much to us.
Chris Neale is Acting Director of the NYC Mayor’s Office of Workforce Development. In this role, he currently leads the City Cleanup Corps, Mayor de Blasio’s economic recovery program that has provided thousands of jobs for New York City residents while refreshing and revitalizing public spaces across the five boroughs.
