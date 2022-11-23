“Thanksgiving is right around the corner, and I already know we are not going to have gas.”
That’s what Bland Houses Tenants Association President Bridget Marachlian said when, six weeks ago, residents of the Bland Houses, area elected officials and community members called on the New York City Housing Authority to restore gas service to one of the complex’s five buildings. The outage began at the beginning of May, when gas was shut off due to a leak.
Albeit narrowly, NYCHA managed to exceed Marachlian’s expectations: Gas was restored to all 82 units at 133-20 Roosevelt Ave. on Wednesday morning, the day before Thanksgiving.
The return of gas service was announced in a press release from NYCHA Wednesday afternoon, in which the agency said it had done the same at 16 other developments, as well, in time for the holiday.
The more-than six-month-long outage comes less than two years after residents at two of the Bland Houses’ buildings lost gas service, some for as long as five months.
Though many of the same lawmakers who criticized NYCHA at the beginning of October were glad to see the repairs made they made their distaste for the prolonged outage very clear on Wednesday.
“This is very welcome news and while it’s a great Thanksgiving gift, it should not have taken this long for the gas to be restored,” Rep. Grace Meng (D-Flushing) said in a statement. “It is outrageous and unacceptable that tenants were forced to live without essential gas service since May.”
“It was unacceptable that these rent-paying NYCHA tenants were without gas for so long, but I am thankful that NYCHA and Con Edison were able to restore service in time for the holiday,” Councilmember Sandra Ung (D-Flushing) agreed in a statement. “Not only was it an inconvenience, the elderly and other residents had dietary needs that were being unmet, adversely affecting their health.”
For the more than six months the building was without gas, residents relied on hot plates to cook any hot meals, which some previously said were unreliable and prone to breaking.
In October, electeds said NYCHA had attributed the delay in repairs to a prolonged search for a plumber to make those repairs. At the time, NYCHA did not return the Chronicle’s request for comment.
Asked whether that was still the case, a spokesperson for the agency told the Chronicle via email, “NYCHA currently has more than 120 plumbers and supervisor plumbers who are fully gas qualified and working on gas restoration and stove replacements; NYCHA also has a citywide contract for the sole purpose of gas service restoration.”
As about the length of the outage, the same spokesperson said, “NYCHA always tries to expedite the work, but ... gas service interruptions and restoration work are a matter of public safety and involve multiple partners and steps, including shutting off the gas service, making necessary repairs, inspections and coordinating with the service vendors, in order to safely restore service as quickly as possible.
“This process is in place for all gas outages, and the length of the outage depends on the amount of work needed and how quickly inspections can be passed.”
The spokesperson reiterated that point when asked why the fix took as long as it did and whether failed inspections may have extended the outage.
In a statement, State Sen. John Liu spoke to the agency’s systemic shortcomings in this regard.
“Good news for Bland Houses resident who can finally fire up their stoves in time for Thanksgiving, but NYCHA absolutely must put an end to this never-ending song and dance that sees its residents constantly needing repairs to their gas lines.”
