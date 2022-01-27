Since May 2020, Bayside’s Adria Hotel has been working with the New York Blood Center to keep donations coming during the pandemic.
In light of the FDA’s declaration of a national blood shortage, the hotel held another blood drive on Jan. 5 to help lessen the impact of the crisis.
During its Jan. 5 drive, the Adria collected blood from 37 people, including the Grasso family, above. Over seven total drives, it has garnered more than 608 donations.
“If not for the Adria opening their doors to us, NYBC would likely not have been able to receive those life saving donations for patients in need because of the number of blood drives that have been canceled over the past two years,” said Andrea Cefarelli, NYBC’s senior executive director. “We are incredibly grateful for their support.”
— Sophie Krichevsky
