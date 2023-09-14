Mayor Adams on Tuesday launched his “Getting 97 Done” initiative, a plan to prepare property owners for Local Law 97, which goes into effect Jan. 1, 2024, and will require buildings to be retrofitted to lower their greenhouse gas emissions.
The effort focuses on four approaches: identifying government programs that could help building owners finance the necessary changes (which include upgrades to heating, ventilation and air-conditioning systems, among others), providing technical advice through the NYC Accelerator online tool, implementing enforcement mechanisms through the Department of Buildings and “decarbonizing central systems” in partnership with the state, a press release from the Mayor’s Office said.
The plan comes as many co-op shareholders and condo owners throughout Queens — especially in the eastern part of the borough — have expressed concerns about the law, as they would have to pay for building upgrades — or face penalties.
The DOB’s proposed rule changes seek to address that in part. If property owners are able to demonstrate they are making “good faith efforts,” the proposal reads, they will be eligible for fine mitigation — so long as they can demonstrate they’ll be able to be in compliance by 2027. In some cases, the penalty will be reduced or waived.
Warren Schreiber, co-president of the Presidents Co-op and Condo Council and president of Bay Terrace Cooperative Section One, said simply delaying the upgrades is not going to matter.
“If I have to spend $5 million in 2024, or if I have to spend $5 million in 2025, or 2026, what’s the difference?” Schreiber said.
Councilmember Vickie Paladino (R-Whitestone), who has introduced legislation to delay the onset of Local Law 97 by seven years, was not pleased with Adams’ plan. Asked about it, Paladino said in a statement to the Chronicle, “It’s clear there are no real solutions.
“The city has a plan of Hail Mary’s, none of which will produce any benefit to the middle class.”
On the other hand, progressives and climate activists are not thrilled, either — but for them, it’s because of the possibility of reneging on climate benchmarks, said Councilman Jim Gennaro (D-Hillcrest), who chairs the Committee on Environmental Protection.
“The progressive environmental movement does not want to hear from the administration that they want to count ‘good faith efforts’ toward complying as being a way to completely avoid penalties,” he told the Chronicle.
But Gennaro’s main gripe with Local Law 97 is that it does not prescribe a way for the retrofits it requires to be financed. He was pleased to see the Adams administration take that on in “Getting 97 Done,” which advocates for the J-51 tax abatement to be restored so that property owners can apply it to LL 97 upgrades, among other funding avenues. That is awaiting Gov. Hochul’s signature; the Council would also need to pass corresponding legislation.
Assemblyman Ed Braunstein (D-Bayside), who carried the J-51 bill in the Assembly, declined to comment on Adams’ plan.
