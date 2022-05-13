Activist Mandingo Osceola Tshaka dies

Longtime community activist Mandingo Osceola Tshaka died on May 10, just two days shy of his 91st birthday.
Tshaka, who lived in Bayside, is best known for his push for the city to protect and recognize the Olde Towne of Flushing Burial Ground, where as many as 1,000 African Americans and Native Americans have been laid to rest, some of whom were his relatives.
Henry Euler, Auburndale civic leader and longtime family friend of Tshaka’s, remembers him for his outspoken nature and sense of humor.
“He was funny,” Euler told the Chronicle. “He had very strong opinions about different people, different things. He was very appreciative of elected people that helped [with the burial ground] — and sometimes he said, ‘Well, I wish this one would do a little more,’” he said with a smile.
Born James Garner in 1931, Tshaka lived with his grandmother, Lillian Shelby, in Bayside for much of his childhood, according to Euler.
Flushing resident Carol Lee Whiting, also a friend of Tshaka’s, noted his talent for singing. “He had some voice — when I tell you he could sing. I don’t mean just anything. That man could sing,” she told the Chronicle. “He had an operatic voice —that’s the kind of voice he had.”
But it was more than that: Euler says that as a young man, Tshaka joined the professional show business scene, and had several secondary roles in Broadway shows, including “Showboat,” “Porgy and Bess” and “Carmen Jones.” For a time, he was also a member of the Ink Spots, the famous vocal jazz group.
It was during that period that he changed his name to Mandingo Oscela Tshaka, Euler said, in part because he shared his birth name with the famous actor (and that violated union rules), but mainly to honor the West African people “Mandingo” (also known as Mandinka and Malinke), the Seminole leader “Osceola” and Zulu warrior “Tshaka” (also spelled “Shaka” or “Chaka”).
Tshaka became involved in the community when he returned to Bayside following the death of his grandmother, who left him her house. In the late 1970s and early 1980s, he began advocating for his neighborhood — a prodiminately African-American one — to receive the upkeep it was due.
“He saw things in the community that weren’t right,” Euler said. “They did not have the infrastructure that they should have had. There was a lot of flooding, there wasn’t enough drainage, and the streets were poor – some places had no sidewalks. He worked very hard to get that fixed.”
That same drive led him to join Community Board 11, the Flushing branch of the NAACP — where he met Whiting, then the chapter’s secretary — and the Bayside Clear-Spring Civic Council.
While attending a funeral service at the Flushing Cemetery in the early 1990s, Tshaka was told by a maintenance worker of the burial ground beneath the playground on 46th Avenue — just across the street. Tshaka became a man obsessed, and sought to learn as much as he could about the site. What he found was that in 1936, the city built Martins Field Playground on top of it, despite evidence pointing to African Americans and Native Americans having been buried there.
“He said, ‘Well, how come there’s a playground on top of it?’” Euler said.
Tshaka went on to advocate for the site’s recognition as a burial ground and for the playground’s removal as early as 1991, and, in 1996, the city nixed its plan to redo the playground when an archeologist confirmed it was a burial ground.
Though the playground was ultimately completed in 2006, state Sen. John Liu (D-Bayside), then on the City Council, worked with Tshaka to come to a compromise: The playground would remain there, but it would be renamed in the burial ground’s honor and a memorial would be built. That memorial was, at long last, completed last year.
Liu said he was “deeply saddened” to hear of Tshaka’s death. “Mandingo was a force to be reckoned with who spoke truth to power at a time when people didn’t want to listen to what he had to say. He refused to take no for an answer and inspired new generations to always stand by and defend the truth.” he said in a statement. “Without his advocacy, we would never have the recognitions and memorials we have today at the Olde Towne of Flushing Burial Ground. His voice, advocacy and friendship will be greatly missed.”
Robbie Garrison, co-chair of the Olde Towne of Flushing Burial Ground Concervency, worked closely with Tshaka for many years, and remembers him as “absolutely fantastic and wonderful.”
“This man caught on to something that has been going on in New York for many, many years,” she told the Chronicle.
According to Euler, Tshaka had been in a nursing facility for several years. His family told both Garrison and Euler that just last week, he had appeared lucid and in good spirits on a Zoom call. He died in his sleep Tuesday afternoon.
Considering that the memorial for the burial ground was officially unveiled in November, Garrison feels that, in some way, the timing of Tshaka’s death is fitting: “It was almost like he was saying to himself, ‘Well, my job is done.’”
By early Friday afternoon, services for Tshaka had not been finalized. This article will be updated to include that information if it becomes available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.