Acting BP extends CB applications

Acting Queens Borough President Sharon Lee stopped by Community Board 11 on Feb. 3 to remind constituents to remain active participants in politics, and sent out an announcement the following morning extending the application deadline to become a member of the borough’s community boards.

“The extension is to ensure that the pool of applicants is as robust as possible,” said Lee on extending the deadline to March 13, six weeks after the original.

There are 14 community boards across Queens that hold hearings and issue recommendations about the city budget, municipal service delivery and numerous other matters that impact their communities. Each board has up to 50 unsalaried members who serve two-year terms.

Those interested in applying can find applications at queensbp.org/community-boards, and then may submit the completed, signed and notarized document to the Borough President’s Office.

At the CB 11 meeting, Lee also reminded the audience to participate in the upcoming April 1 Census as soon as March 12. The questionnaire will also be available on the borough president’s website between the two dates.

“The decennial Census, absolutely critical,” said Lee. “The last time we did the Census in 2010, we were undercounted, and by we, I mean Queens. An undercount is something we simply cannot afford. In New York, as you know, if we’re not counted we just don’t matter. It’s like voting.”

Despite commanding the role for the first three months of the year, Lee is not running for Queens borough president in the special election on March 24, but urged her constituents to show up and vote.

“Regardless of your party affiliation, regardless of your ideology, we urge you to vote, because as I said, if you don’t vote you just don’t matter,” Lee concluded.

In other board business, CB 11 unanimously voted to extend the 10-year variance allowing two auto-care properties at 233-02 and 233-20 Northern Blvd., both belonging to the same individual, to continue operating.

“They have done everything we asked of them,” said Douglas Montgomery, chairperson of the Douglaston Zoning Committee, while delivering his committee report, referring to the owner’s agreement to resurfacing and repainting of parking spot requests from the community board. “They are more than willing to return back to the board if I find any other issues.”