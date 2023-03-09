Families, civic leaders and community members gathered at MS 379 last Friday night as A Better College Point Civic Association celebrated the beginning of its new youth center with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.
“Communities from all over New York City need this,” said Jennifer Shannon, the civic organization’s president. “It’s not just College Point!”
The youth center, which operates out of MS 379 on Friday nights, kicked things off back on Jan. 20. The free program features a basketball clinic and a DJ academy, and is designed to give College Point kids somewhere to go on Friday nights, particularly something that was affordable.
Community Board 7 Chair Gene Kelty spoke to the latter. “When I was a kid, we paid $10 and they had ping-pong, they had everything. They had something for the youth and that was very important,” he said. “We kind of lost that these days.”
“There could be no better investment in our community than an investment in our youth,” said Sheryl Kleven, who chairs the civic’s board of directors.
The program was made possible by a $40,000 grant from the Warner Fund, a nonprofit organization that aims to support children with disabilities and in foster care. College Point resident Joe Madonia, who works for the Warner Fund, played a crucial role in attaining the funding.
“This project was personal to me,” Madonia said at last week’s ceremony. “Having been born and raised in College Point, I understand firsthand how amazing this town is. I understand firsthand the struggles that some people are confronted with. Very few things have brought me more joy than to give back to this community that supported my family in so many ways.”
In fact, he and Shannon first met while attending a similar program at PS 129 when they were in middle school.
Noting her time teaching in New York City public schools state Sen. Toby Stavisky (D-Whitestone) said, “That’s why I so appreciate the Warner Foundation, Joe Madonia and his family, because that’s what College Point is — it’s a family.”
