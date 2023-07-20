The city Department of Transportation says it now will remove bicycles that have been left on a rack for a week after being tagged as abandoned.
A rule allowing the DOT to remove abandoned bikes took effect in January 2022. It began tagging them last November but had not yet begun seizures.
“Cycling in New York is more popular than ever, and NYC DOT strives to make bike parking accessible to all by installing a record number of new racks and keeping racks clear of abandoned property,” DOT spokesperson Mona Bruno said via email. “NYC DOT tags bikes when we receive reports that bikes are abandoned. This allows NYC DOT to verify if bikes are abandoned and to make room for bikes that are still being used.”
Functioning bicycles left locked up for a week after being tagged are considered abandoned and removable. They will be held at the police precinct in a given area for 30 days and may be retrieved from there. Nonfunctioning ones can be removed by Sanitation under a separate rule. The rules also apply to ebikes with pedals.
— Peter C. Mastrosimone
