Two Korean-American Baseball Association of New York leaders are pursing a lawsuit against Amazon.com after they were reportedly attacked by one of the company’s employees in Flushing last month. Dozens of community members are standing in solidarity with the two men by boycotting the massive company.
The employee, Gregory Evans of Jamaica, was charged with two counts of assault for allegedly punching KABA President Jai Yul Han in his left eye on July 9, police said. The punch was so forceful that Han says his vision has not returned in the weeks since.
After attacking Han, Evans allegedly turned to 64-year-old Woo Ha Park, who sits on the baseball association’s board of directors. Evans pushed Park to the ground, leaving behind head injuries, police said.
Both men consider the attack to have been motivated by an anti-Asian-American bias.
Speaking at a July 30 press conference, the two men’s attorney, David Silverman, said they are pursuing the company in an instance of “Respondeat superior,” a legal principle in New York State which means “the master answers for the servant.”
“He’s an employee of Amazon,” said Silverman. “They need to do a much better job of vetting who they hire to ensure their employees have no history of violent behavior. I can almost guarantee we’ll find that with this individual, [but] who he is is not important. What he did is. And the damage he has done to this community is nearly irreparable.”
The Flushing community banded together alongside the victims and their attorney at the press conference to demand that Amazon investigate the attack. The ralliers donned matching luminous shirts reading “Stop hate Asian Amazon,” and pledged their intent to cease financially supporting the online retailer.
“Money talks in America,” said Christine Colligan, president of the Korean-American Parents Association of Greater New York and organizer for the conference.
Ahead of the press conference, Colligan sent an open letter to Amazon Executive Chairman Jeff Bezos demanding he address the attack and compensate the two victims.
In the letter, she referred to a statement he made following his July 20 “brief flight” to space, which she alluded to as being hypocritical — after landing, Bezos thanked every Amazon employee and customer “because you guys paid for all of this.” But in hiring employees who allegedly attack the communities they serve because of their ethnicity, Colligan said, he was proving his indifference to his customers.
The efforts are not only to hold Amazon accountable and to compensate the victims, however. Silverman is hopeful the lawsuit, assisted by an Asian American Pacific Islander-led boycott, will strongarm the company into implementing solid anti-bias training.
“Hate crime has been on the rise since the pandemic and it has not stopped. It has continued, unabated, and recently several members of the community were attacked in Flushing in broad daylight,” said Charles Yoon, president of the Korean American Association of Greater New York. “What is different about this incident is that the person who attacked was wearing a uniform of a major corporation and was in the process of performing his duties.”
Amazon told the Chronicle that Evans is no longer delivering packages for the company.
“Amazon does not tolerate any behavior deemed hateful, racist, or discriminatory. We take this matter seriously, and are taking immediate action to investigate the situation,” Maria Boschetti said in an email.
Anti-AAPI attacks made up about 32 percent of all hate crimes reported this year through June, according to the NYPD’s hate crime dashboard. Flushing, where the attack against Han and Park took place, has one of the highest rates of anti-AAPI crime in the city. Out of seven incidents, six targeted Asian victims.
