AAF cuts the ribbon on new Flushing office

Several Queens elected officials and AAPI community leaders came out to support that cause at Thursday’s ribbon cutting. Among them were Borough President Donovan Richards, Assemblyman Ed Braunstein, Rep. Grace Meng, Councilmember Sandra Ung, state Sen. Toby Stavisky, city Small Business Services Commissioner Kevin Kim, Young Hwan Kim, president of the Murray Hill Merchants Association and, not shown, Assemblymember Ron Kim.