AAF cuts the ribbon on new Flushing office

The Asian American Federation opened a new office in Flushing last Thursday, the organization’s first in the borough.
AAF works toward the betterment and prosperity of the Asian American Pacific Islander community in New York through research, public advocacy and partnering with community groups.
Several Queens elected officials and AAPI community leaders came out to support that cause at Thursday’s ribbon cutting. Among them were Borough President Donovan Richards, Assemblyman Ed Braunstein, Rep. Grace Meng, Councilmember Sandra Ung, state Sen. Toby Stavisky, city Small Business Services Commissioner Kevin Kim, Young Hwan Kim, president of the Murray Hill Merchants Association and, not shown, Assemblymember Ron Kim.
With its new office, located at 154-08 Northern Blvd., AAF will work to address the growing rate of anti-Asian hate crimes and provide victims with resources, as well as support AAPI business owners in Queens.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.