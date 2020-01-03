Northeast Queens saw many changes this year, big and small, good and bad, social and political, and everything in between. Here, we take a look at the stories that shaped this corner of Queens.

July

After years of advocacy by bike riders, a bill directing the state to study expanding the Long Island Motor Parkway recreational trail was passed by both chambers of the state Legislature. The measure would have required the state to look at the possibility of connecting the path to a trail spanning from Lakeville Road to Bethpage State Park in Nassau County. Gov. Cuomo, though, vetoed it in November due to a lack of funding.

Swami Ji Harish Chander Puri of the Shiv Shakti Peeth Temple in Floral Park was viciously beaten in his neighborhood, sparking outrage from worshipers, lawmakers and community activists.

August

Sikhs in northeast Queens and elsewhere hailed Cuomo for signing into law a bill to prohibit workplace discrimination based on religious garb, such as beards, turbans and yarmalukes.

A mayoral panel suggested the city’s gifted and talented programs be scrapped in an effort to increase diversity in the public schools, but the move was quickly criticized by lawmakers and Community Education Council members in north and northeast Queens.

Schools of dead bunker fish, a kind of herring, washed up on Little Neck Bay. The state Department of Environmental Conservation, though, said it was a fairly common occurrence created by predators chasing the fish into areas with low oxygen.

Borough President Melinda Katz won the Democratic primary for Queens district attorney by 60 votes, effectively sparking a new race to fill her current seat. Potential candidates include Councilmembers Costa Constantinides (D-Astoria), Donovan Richards (D-Laurelton), Eric Ulrich (R-Ozone Park), Paul Vallone (D-Bayside), Jimmy Van Bramer (D-Sunnyside), former Councilwoman Elizabeth Crowley, and Assemblymembers Alicia Hyndman (D-Springfield Gardens) and Ron Kim (D-Flushing)

September

Residents across the city for years had been issued violations for sidewalk damage created by city trees. But in September, de Blasio and Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie (D-Bronx) announced the city would take responsibility for the damage from now on.

Bayside High School officials called on the city to restore $3 million in cuts to the high-performing institution, with many saying the school was being punished for its own success. The reason for the shortfall, many said, was the city’s Fair Student Funding Program, which gives less money to schools that perform well and more to struggling ones.

A Little Neck mother called on the city to keep PS 221’s playground open during weekends and the summer to give children an open space to play.

October

Sgt. Linhong Li of the NYPD shot himself in his Fresh Meadows home, making him the 10th officer to do so in 2019, which has seen the most NYPD suicides in recent memory.

The Little Neck-Douglaston ZIP code of 11362 was identified as the highest retail vacancy rate in the city at 25.8 percent, according to a report released by city Comptroller Scott Stringer, which identified rising rents and the rise of online shopping as the two biggest culprits.

The City Council approved a controversial plan to shutter the jails on Rikers Island, and replace them with four borough-based institutions. Queens’ location would be at the former House of Detention in Kew Gardens near the Briarwood border.

November

Co-op owners, who are technically tenants and landlords, called on the state to pass a bill that would tweak new rent control laws that unintentionally hurt those in co-ops.

After two postponements, Community Board 8 voted against the Bukharian Jewish Congregation of Jamaica Estates’ application to amend a variance that would legalize its already existing larger cellar assembly, accessory kitchen and brick wall.

The Alley Pond School, also known as PS 46, filed permits to expand its student body by 440 through the construction of an additional three-story building. A spokesperson for the School Construction Authority, the developers of the project, said it is part of a plan to add more than 2,500 seats to District 26 between 2020 and 2024.

December

After a four-year legal battle for the rights to the building and 12 years of renovations, the Center for the Women of New York finally moved into its new Fort Totten headquarters on Dec. 8. The feminist nonprofit finds irony in operating out of the former bachelors’ residence, but sees the move as a symbol of social change.

The Fund for the City of New York recognized and rewarded seven science, technology, engineering and mathematics public school teachers throughout the five boroughs and two were from north and northeast Queens schools. Lisa San Martin of Queens School of Inquiry in Flushing and Robin Norwich of Bayside High School were honored with the Sloan Award for their outstanding excellence in educating and inspiring students, and their respective programs were awarded $2,500 in funding.

Bishop Jesse Milagrosa of The Sanctuary of Our Lady of La Salette, a traditionalist Roman Catholic church in Bayside not recognized by the Diocese of Brooklyn, was charged with predatory assault of a minor congregant over the course of three years, an accusation he reportedly admitted to.

The Queens County Farm Museum announced a 1.6-acre expansion to its historic 47-acre site. The new space comes from a plot of unused land on Commonwealth Boulevard that had been part of the original footprint of the 1697 farm, which is the largest tract of farmland as well as the most visited historic house in New York City.

Katherine Donlevy contributed to this story.